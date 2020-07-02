Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes launched in India

The brand has introduced Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes.

Signify, a known brand in lighting has today announced the launch of its latest disinfection system in India. The brand has introduced Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes. The range comes in three variants of 10 litres, 15 litres and 30 litres capacity, priced at Rs 7,990, Rs 9,990, and Rs 11,990, respectively and would be initially available on leading e-commerce platforms and through select Philips Smart light Hubs.

The latest disinfection system uses the UV-C radiation technology, which has been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company claims that the system is easy-to-use and it is low maintenance as well. The system takes approximately two to eight minutes for disinfection depending upon the size of the object.

The company claims that the system can quickly and effectively disinfect objects of daily use in homes, such as fruits and vegetables, packaged food, keys, mobile phones, stationery, laptops, and baby products. The UV-C exposure on fruits and vegetables also extends their shelf-life, keeping them fresh for longer periods.

It has a special glass door that blocks and contains all UV-C radiation within the UV-C disinfection system and allows only visible light to pass through it. It also has an inbuilt user safety feature of auto cut-off for the UV-C lamp, if the door is accidentally opened.

Ultraviolet technology provides a non-chemical approach to disinfection. UV-C light at a wavelength of 253.7nm has a very powerful germicidal effect. It deactivates the DNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, destroying their ability to multiply and cause infections. The advantage of using light to disinfect objects is that they are effective, efficient, and do not use chemicals. UV-C light can help limit the spread of bacteria and viruses that accumulate on surfaces.