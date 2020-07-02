Advertisement

Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 5:12 pm

Latest News

The brand has introduced Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes.
Advertisement

Signify, a known brand in lighting has today announced the launch of its latest disinfection system in India. The brand has introduced Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes. The range comes in three variants of 10 litres, 15 litres and 30 litres capacity, priced at Rs 7,990, Rs 9,990, and Rs 11,990, respectively and would be initially available on leading e-commerce platforms and through select Philips Smart light Hubs.

 

The latest disinfection system uses the UV-C radiation technology, which has been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company claims that the system is easy-to-use and it is low maintenance as well. The system takes approximately two to eight minutes for disinfection depending upon the size of the object.

 

The company claims that the system can quickly and effectively disinfect objects of daily use in homes, such as fruits and vegetables, packaged food, keys, mobile phones, stationery, laptops, and baby products. The UV-C exposure on fruits and vegetables also extends their shelf-life, keeping them fresh for longer periods. 

 

It has a special glass door that blocks and contains all UV-C radiation within the UV-C disinfection system and allows only visible light to pass through it. It also has an inbuilt user safety feature of auto cut-off for the UV-C lamp, if the door is accidentally opened.

 

Ultraviolet technology provides a non-chemical approach to disinfection. UV-C light at a wavelength of 253.7nm has a very powerful germicidal effect. It deactivates the DNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, destroying their ability to multiply and cause infections. The advantage of using light to disinfect objects is that they are effective, efficient, and do not use chemicals. UV-C light can help limit the spread of bacteria and viruses that accumulate on surfaces.

Philips introduces a new range of headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7,990

Philips hue can be hacked due to a security flaw

Philips TV, audio and monitors range warranty extended

Latest News from Philips

You might like this

Tags: Philips UV-C Disinfection system Philips UV-C Disinfection system launch Philips UV-C Disinfection system features Philips UV-C Disinfection system COVID-19 Philips

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Eureka Forbes launches Aquaguard Marvel water purifier for Rs 15,392

Toshiba introduces new range of home appliances in India

Orient Electric Desert Air Cooler available in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies