Advertisement

Philips TV, audio and monitors range warranty extended

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 5:12 pm

Latest News

Any Philips customer who faces any issue with their product during the mentioned duration can avail this extension as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.
Advertisement

In the current sitaution of Coronavirus in the country, TPV Technology has announced an extension of warranty across Philips TV, Audio and Monitors range. For all the customers whose warranty was set to expire between March 22nd to May 3rd, 2020, has now been extended till May 20, 2020.

The company in a release said that any customer who faces any issue with their product during the mentioned duration can avail this extension as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.   

According to a company statement, “At TPV, the well-being of our customers is our top priority. In order to ensure that we are supporting them in these difficult times, we are offering an extended warranty across the product range. Our teams are all geared up and we will take all the necessary measures to support our customers. We urge them to stay home and stay safe.”

TPV Technology is also gearing up to meet the requirements of both their consumers and partners as per the government directives. The company is prepared for zero contact service, complete sanitization of all equipment and belongings, regular temperature monitoring for its service team, wearing masks & gloves without an exception, careful sanitization of all contacted surfaces and maintaining the recommended social distancing at all times as per statement of the company.

Philips SHB2515, SHB2505 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India

Philips introduces a new range of headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7,990

Philips hue can be hacked due to a security flaw

Latest News from Philips

You might like this

Tags: Philips TV Philips TVP Technology Philips warranty

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India for Rs 17,999

Do Air Conditioners spread the COVID-19?

How to clean the filter of AC?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies