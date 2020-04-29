Philips TV, audio and monitors range warranty extended

Any Philips customer who faces any issue with their product during the mentioned duration can avail this extension as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.

In the current sitaution of Coronavirus in the country, TPV Technology has announced an extension of warranty across Philips TV, Audio and Monitors range. For all the customers whose warranty was set to expire between March 22nd to May 3rd, 2020, has now been extended till May 20, 2020.



The company in a release said that any customer who faces any issue with their product during the mentioned duration can avail this extension as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.



According to a company statement, “At TPV, the well-being of our customers is our top priority. In order to ensure that we are supporting them in these difficult times, we are offering an extended warranty across the product range. Our teams are all geared up and we will take all the necessary measures to support our customers. We urge them to stay home and stay safe.”



TPV Technology is also gearing up to meet the requirements of both their consumers and partners as per the government directives. The company is prepared for zero contact service, complete sanitization of all equipment and belongings, regular temperature monitoring for its service team, wearing masks & gloves without an exception, careful sanitization of all contacted surfaces and maintaining the recommended social distancing at all times as per statement of the company.