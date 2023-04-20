Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos-powered Soundbar launched in India

Philips has launched a new soundbar in India, with model name TAB8967 that has Dolby Atmos support, 8-inch subwoofer, support for Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth and more. The soundbar also has two rear speakers so it can provide users with an immersive experience.

Philips TAB8967 Soundbar: Price

The TAB8967 soundbar is priced at Rs 44,990. It is already available for purchase at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Philips TAB8967 Soundbar: Specs

The new soundbar from Philips has a metallic design and supports wall-mount as well. It has wireless subwoofer alongside, and a remote control. The soundbar system comprises of three front-firing, two rear, and two up-firing speakers. There is an 8-inch subwoofer while the device is capable of producing 780W of dynamic sound output.

The soundbar further gets support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. This enables listeners to experience a 360-degree surround sound effect

Then, it supports Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth as well, for wireless connectivity. The Philips TAB8967 supports 4K video pass-through alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG video formats without the loss of resolution. There are several equaliser presets available such as music, movie, voice, stadium, and custom. Other connections include HDMI eARC, regular HDMI, AUX, Optical input, and dual-band Wi-Fi as well.

As for other recently launched soundbars in the country, LG debuted its 2023 lineup of soundbars. LG’s top-of-the-line soundbar (S95QR) features a total of five up-firing channels – three on the soundbar itself, and two in the wireless rear speakers – to create an expansive, dynamic soundscape. It supports Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX enhanced content as well.