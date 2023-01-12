Philips launches five new headphones in India: Check out features, price

Philips has launched five new models of headphones in India with not so user friendly names. The new lineup of headphones from Philips includes TAH8560BK, TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK, TAH4205XTBK, and TAUH201BK. The TAH8560BK is the most premium offering which has Active Noise Cancellation support. The TAUH201BK is the cheapest one which is a wired on-ear headphone with in-line remote.

Philips new headphones prices

Philips TAH8560BK comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 while Philips TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK, TAH4205XTBK & TAUH201BK headphones are priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 8,999, Rs 4,999 & Rs 1,990 respectively. All five headphones are available for purchase at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Philips new headphones features

The Philips TAH8560BK, TAH6506BK, and TAA4216BK have an over-ear design whereas the TAH4205XTBK, and TAUH201BK are on-ear headphones. All five headphones have adjustable and foldable ear cups.

The TAH8560BK, which is the top end audio device in the lineup, offers an immersive experience with adaptive active noise cancellation. It has touch controls for performing various tasks in comparison to the physical buttons on the rest of the offerings. Furthermore, the headphone feature certified Hi-res audio capable 40mm speakers for rich sound. There is also customisable ambient mode and four preset EQ levels.

The TAH8560BK is claimed to deliver 60 hours of usage and 45 hours with ANC enabled. Coming to the Philips TAH6506BK, it is equipped with a 32mm driver. It has a hybrid active noise cancellation feature. In addition, there is a audio-in port and the headphones are claimed to offer 30 hours of play time and 25 hours with ANC enabled.

Read More: Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS, Sony WF-LS900N TWS, Philips Soundbars launched in India

The Philips TAH8560BK and TAH6506BK both come with multipoint pairing capabilities via Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can connect two devices to the headphones, simultaneously.

Coming to the Philips TAA4216BK, it has detachable ear cups with a cooling gel for a comfortable experience over longer periods. There is a multi-functional button and a built-in mic. The TAA4216BK is equipped with a 40mm neodymium driver and is claimed to offer 35 hours of usage.

As for the Philips TAH4205XTBK, it features a multi-functional button along with a dedicated bass boost button for the bass lovers. Moreover, the headphone comes with a 32mm driver and 29 hours of battery life.

Lastly, the Philips TAUH201BK is a wired on-ear headphone with in-line remote and built-in mic. The device features a 32mm driver with environmental noise cancellation support.