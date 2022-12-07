Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS, Sony WF-LS900N TWS, Philips Soundbars launched in India

Blaupunkt, Sony, and Philips have launched new audio products in India, including the BTW20 TWS, WF-LS900N TWS, and new soundbars, respectively. The new earbuds from Sony come with touch control panel, 20 hours of playtime, multipoint connection, adaptive sound control and more.

Sony WF-LS900N TWS Features, Price

These Sony earbuds are priced at Rs 16,990 and are available in black, white and beige colours. The WF-LS900N is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

The new WF-LS900N gives a “Never Off” wearing experience and it automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. The earbuds integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.

Next, they offer Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud and advanced audio signal processing, making conversations clear, even in noisy environments. With the help of Speak-to-Chat feature, your music will automatically pause when you speak to someone.

These new earbuds are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible. Thanks to the intuitive touch sensor control panel, you can change your sound settings, activate Quick Attention, and even resume Spotify music playback or Endel, with just a few taps on the earbuds.

WF-LS900N is packed with a full working day of charge – 6 hours with noise canceling on-from the earbuds and storing another 20 hours in the stylish, compact charging case. Additionally, just 5-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime.

It supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature which means you can pair the headphones with your Android device quickly and easily. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your earbuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC, or tablet.

The buds pack a 5mm driver unit and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 which improves noise canceling, enhances sound quality, and reduces distortion with less power. These Bluetooth earbuds can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Features, Price

The BTW20 are available in White, Black, Blue and Green. These earbuds are launched at a price of just Rs 1,299. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website.

The audio of the Blaupunkt BTW20 relies on 10mm drivers that are claimed to deliver “powerful bass, clear vocals and crisp high tones”. With the Smart LED Digital display, you can easily to know the Battery Consumption on Charging Case. After one full charge, the earbuds can be used continuously for up to 30 hours with charging case.

With USB-C fast charging design, the charging case can be fully recharged within a short time. In terms of connectivity, the BTW20 is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters and supports for A2DP Profile.

The earbuds have touch controls using which you can access voice assistant as well. You can also softly tap on the earbud to skip songs, adjust volume, and answer/reject calls. The buds are water and dust resistant and are equipped with individual MEMS microphones.

Philips TAB8947, TAB7807 Soundbars Features, Price

The Philips TAB8947 soundbar costs Rs 35,990, while the TAB7807 soundbar costs Rs 28,990. It will be available at all major online and offline retailers throughout the country.

The Philips TAB8947 soundbar has 3.1.2 channels and supports Dolby Atmos, boasts 330 watts of power, a 360-degree surround effect, and an AI voice assistant. On the other hand, the Philips TAB7807 soundbar comes with two wirelessly connected 8′′ powerful subwoofers and 3.1 channels. The buds have the ability to produce virtual 3D sound and has six integrated drivers with a 620-watt power output.

The remote control can be used to modify the EQ (equalizer) modes, bass, treble, and volume settings on the soundbar. The soundbar offers EQ presets including as Movie, Music, Voice, Stadium, and Custom.

Both the TAB8947 and TAB7807 soundbars use Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) for connectivity. You get multiple connectivity options including – HDMI in x 1, HDMI out (eARC/ARC) x 1, USB playback, and 3.5mm Aux in (only in TAB8947).