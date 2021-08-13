Philips feature phones under E-series launched in India

TPV technology today announced its entry into the mobile segment with the launch of Philips E series feature phones in the Indian market. Under TPV, Philips mobile phones have forayed into multiple countries across the world. The range starts from Rs 1399. It includes the flagship Philips Xenium E209, Philips Xenium E125 and Philips E102A feature phones. The Xenium E209 costs Rs 2,999. The Xenium E125 and Philips E102A cost Rs 2,099 and Rs 1,399 respectively.

These will be available across leading e-commerce platforms and offline channels in the country. The phones come with a sturdy built, long battery life and powerful sound output. The flagship model Philips Xenium E209 has additional special features for the elderly that make it easy to use for them. These include large display screen, high speaker volume, SOS Function, large ergonomic keypad and a dedicated side key for Torch operation.

As a Make in India Initiative, TPV has associated with Padget, as its manufacturing partner. It has joined hands with Beetel as its national distributor who has a presence of over 200+ distributors in India. Furthermore, the brand plans to launch three more feature phones and reinforce the mobile accessories categories with the launch of products like power banks, wall chargers, cables by end of the year.

Philips Xenium E209 Specifications

Xenium E209 comes with a 2.4 inch display. The phone touts a loudspeaker volume of 108db, SOS Function, dedicated switch for a bright torch and lock/unlock. There’s a large ergonomic keypad as well. Xenium E209 is backed with a 1000mAh battery and SD card slot. It can be used for days on a single charge. With MTK Nucleus RTOS, the device also has an inbuilt wireless FM. Users can transfer files over Bluetooth 3.0.

Philips Xenium E125 Specifications

The Xenium E125 is backed by a 2000mAh battery which provides the extended talk-time and more than 1500 hours in stand-by mode. It has a 1.77-inch display with MT6261M SoC whichvensures. The phones comes with support for Expandable memory and QVGA camera. The device also has built-in Bluetooth 3.0, allowing for file sharing and streaming music over Bluetooth audio devices. Users can stay connected with dual SIM and Dual Standby option. E125 is also comes with pre-installed game and built-in music player to keep users entertained.

Philips E102A Specifications

With a 1.77 inch 128 x 160 pixels TFT display, this product comes with a li-Ion 1000mAh battery to stay connected for long hours. With inbuilt VGA camera and SD card slot, users can record and store photos. Inbuilt music player, wireless FM bundled with powerful speakers and inbuilt game assures of entertainment to users.

The device is equipped with Bluetooth 2.1 technology for File Transfer and audio streaming over Bluetooth devices. Consumers can stay connected to the network with dual SIM GSM technology and GPRS browser.