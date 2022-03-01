Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones launched for Rs 7,099

TPV Technology today announced the launch of the all new Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones – TAT4506BK. The Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones is priced at Rs 7,099 and available on all leading online and offline retail stores.

Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones Features

Equipped with the latest ANC Technology, these headphones are said to be an ideal choice for the working professionals as well as students for their daily calls, taking online classes or simply taking a break.

The headphones provide a playtime of up to 24 hours, the company says. These offer 6 hours of play time on a single charge, with a further 18 hours provided by the charging case; for a total play time of 24 hours. Moreover, a quick 15-minute charge provides one hour of play time.

In addition, these Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones come with IPX4 splash and sweat proof design helping in having better workout sessions and touch features for easy controls.

The headphones are ergonomically designed and come with 10 mm speaker drivers. They support Bluetooth version: v5.0 for fast pairing and stable connection.

The TWS headphones come with ANC feature. When you need to pay attention to your surroundings (like when out for a walk), you can let the world back in with Awareness mode. When you need to have a quick conversation, a long tap on the earbud will trigger ‘Attention mode’, which briefly switches to Awareness mode. Removing your finger will cause the headphones to switch back to the previously used mode.

The wireless headphones are equipped with touch features that let you pause your playlist, take calls, and activate your phone’s voice assistant. They also come with mono-mode, that lets you make calls with a single earbud.

Further, these TWS are equipped with Sleep/Active Mode, i.e. when removing an earbud from your ear, the headphone goes into ‘sleep mode’ and once the earbud is returned back, it goes back into ‘active’ mode and the audio/video will resume playing.