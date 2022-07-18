Pebble Spark smartwatch launched in India with a 5-day battery life

Pebble has come up with a new smartwatch in India called Pebble Spark. The new smartwatch has features like bluetooth calling and brand claims it has a long battery life of at least five days.

Pebble Spark will be available exclusively on Flipkart from the 18th of July for a price of Rs 1,999. It will come in Black, Blue, Charcoal and Deep Wine colour options. The smartwatch comes with a 1.7″ square dial with smoothened edges, and a full-HD 240 x 280 pixels resolution.

Pebble Spark comes loaded with diverse smart features such as One-Tap Voice Assistant and Find My Phone feature. Further, the watch is light-weighted at just 45 grams, and thus sits gently on the wrist, claims Pebble.

The Pebble Spark lets you answer calls on a click and talk hassle free with an inbuilt microphone. Next, it comes with multiple sports modes like cycling, running, tennis and badminton. Furthermore, Pebble Spark has an inbuilt stress monitor to help users keep a tab on their overall lifestyle while its various modes allow professionals as well as aspiring sportspersons to track their training, time their tasks and record the calories burnt.

Step counter is another feature available on the device which enables users to stay fit and active. Spark comprises a 180 mAh battery, which runs continuously for at least 5 days and 15 days on standby mode post a single charge.

The last launch from the brand was in May of this year when it launched the Cosmos Luxe smartwatch. This is a AMOLED smartwatch with a Colored Always On Display. It sports a 1.36″ round AMOLED display with 600 Nits brightness.