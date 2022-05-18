Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch launched for Rs 3,999

Pebble has launched the newest smartwatch in Cosmos series – the Cosmos Luxe in India. It is available for a limited period for Rs 3,999 exclusively on Flipkart. The smartwatch is available in four trendy and classy colors – Space Black, Midnight Gold, Ivory Gold.

Pebble Cosmos Luxe Features

This is a AMOLED smartwatch with a Colored Always On Display. It sports a 1.36″ round AMOLED display with 600 Nits brightness. Further, the AI Voice Search-enabled smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling.

The Cosmos Luxe comes with a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass. It also boasts many upgraded features such as the VC32 Series Health Sensors, which are dedicated sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The watch also offers smooth voice quality during calls, multiple health monitors and sports modes, and also a stress monitor and a period tracker.

Further, the Pebble Cosmos Luxe comes with Weather forecast, music control, Message push/Notifications, Alarms, Multiple Sports Modes.

“With our latest launch in the Cosmos series, we wanted to make sure that best-in-class technology is paired with a premium aesthetic to make the ultimate lifestyle smartwatch. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe pairs stunning looks with cutting-edge tech features. It oozes style and luxury, and will not look out of place when you dress up for those special occasions. You can make the watch your own because it comes in four colour options, has 10 inbuilt watch faces and also 50 in-app ones. It has a battery that lasts 5-7 days, so you don’t have to recharge it everyday and has push notifications to help you stay updated even though your phone may be in your pocket or bag.” said Pebble co-founder Komal Agarwal.

Last month, Pebble Cosmos Pro and Leap smartwatches were launched at Rs 3499 and Rs 3999 respectively. While Pebble Cosmos Pro is feature-packed & comes with a massive 1.7” Curved HD display; Pebble Leap is an all-terrain sturdy round-dial watch. Apart from calling, both the smartwatches come with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2 & HR tracking.