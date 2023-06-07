Pebble Frost Pro, Pebble Crest smartwatches launched in India

Pebble has announced the launch of Pebble Frost Pro and Pebble Crest, both of which are Bluetooth calling smartwatches. Both of them get an in-built mic and also have features like Alarm, Stop watch, Music, Weather, smart calculator, inbuilt games, 24×7 Health Suite. Read on to know more about them.

Pebble Frost Pro, Crest: Price

Both Crest and Frost Pro are available in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Salamander Orange, Sunrise Yellow and Starlight color variants. They are available on pebblecart.com and Flipkart. Frost Pro & Crest have been launched at a special price of Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

Pebble Frost Pro, Crest: Features

While the Frost Pro has a rugged look, the Pebble Crest boasts of the segment’s most expansive 2.02-inch high resolution IPS Display with 600 Nits Brightness in an all-metal body. Frost Pro offers a 1.96-inch infinite display, with nearly bezel-less full-touch curved screen inside metallic alloy casing.

The Frost Pro has chamfered knobs and active rotating Crown to enable easy scrolling through various features. Crest also has a rotating crown and an all-metal shockproof casing. The watches have AI Voice Assistants like Google or Siri that enables you to access various functions hands-free.

Supported by inbuilt mic, the smartwatches enable calls, message and social media notifications. They also have features like Alarm, Stop watch, Music, Weather, smart calculator, inbuilt games, 24×7 Health Suite with accurate sensors such as SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, while Frost Pro has Zen Mode for breath training along with sedentary alerts.