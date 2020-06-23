Advertisement

Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 5:48 pm

Paytm Postpaid offers digital credit to its users and comes as a great relief for those who prefer digital transactions over cash.
Amidst the ongoing Pandemic, Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians to help Indians stay safe and eliminate the need to withdraw cash for meeting monthly household expenses.

With this lending facility, the users are now empowered to buy home essentials from kirana stores, retail outlets and make purchases on their favourite apps and conveniently pay for all these expenses the next month. Here are the benefits of this service:

You can shop today and pay the bill next month

Paytm Postpaid offers digital credit to its users and comes as a great relief for those who prefer digital transactions over cash. It also enables its users who are short of hard cash to make payments and either pay back the full amount next month or convert it to flexible monthly EMIs.

It enables its users to buy groceries, milk, and other home essentials from neighbourhood Kirana stores and also at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop among others. Additionally, this digital lending service has also been extended to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino's, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer's among others.

With the increased credit limit up to Rs. 100,000, it also empowers users to make payments for large items such as furniture and consumer electronics among others.

Bill repayment and free passbook access

The users can conveniently make the bill repayment by the 7th of each month or earlier. Additionally, they are also given an option to convert their Postpaid bill into EMIs.  Not just this, they can access the free passbook on their Paytm app and keep a tab of their everyday expenses.

3 variants of Paytm Postpaid- Lite, Delite and Elite

Paytm Postpaid is offered in partnership with two leading NBFCs in the country and has introduced three variants of this service to ensure all its users, including the ones with no credit score can avails of its benefits. Moreover, there is no cost associated with activating & keeping Paytm Postpaid or any of its variants.  
Paytm

Postpaid Lite comes with limits up to Rs 20,000 and a convenience charge which will be added to the monthly bill. Even the users without a credit score available can apply for this facility. Postpaid Delite and Elite offer credit limits from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in monthly spending with no convenience charges. Delite and Elite users will also get access to all the postpaid features.  

How to activate Paytm Postpaid

Step 1: Log in to your Paytm account and type ‘Paytm Postpaid’ by clicking on the search icon on the top-right of your homescreen


Step 2: Next, select My Paytm Postpaid icon. The entire KYC process is digital and can be completed within a few minutes. The user is not required to upload any documents.

Step 3:  After completing your KYC with our partner NBFC, your service will be activated instantly and will be shown the credit limit of your account.

Paytm Postpaid Paytm Postpaid Paytm Postpaid credit

