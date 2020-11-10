Advertisement

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses to send money instantly

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 5:46 pm

The sender can create Paytm Payout Links and share with the receiver.
Paytm has today announced the launch of Payout Links for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees & vendors, without collecting their bank details.

Payout Links offers seamless payment integration for businesses to quickly send incentives and refunds to customers through the easy and inexpensive method of a simple payout link.

Removing the need to store thousands of bank details, the facility benefits partnered SMEs in diverse sectors such as gaming, e-commerce, retail, export and manufacturing, to transfer salaries, vendor payments, commissions and gratification instantly.

The sender can create Paytm Payout Links and share with the receiver. The receiver needs to simply open the link and is automatically provided a list of saved accounts such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI and connected bank accounts, which can be chosen to receive money instantly.

Since no other information is needed, the receiver is free from having to remember his bank details and the risk of human errors is effectively removed. Payout Links also enables the receiver to exercise greater control in choosing exactly which account to receive the funds in, as well as maintain the privacy of his bank details.

Only a few clicks complete the entire process, accompanied by the highest level of security and the best success rate in the industry. The service is perfect for addressing the challenges of cash-on-delivery refunds, where businesses are not always privy to the banking details of customers and need to ensure that money is returned fast.

Paytm Payout is driven by powerful APIs on Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to Bank Accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets instantly. This facility helps businesses adopt an automated payment mechanism that saves their time, resources and operational costs, leading to increased business efficiency.

The company says that companies like Pidilite Industries, Schneider Electric and Havmor Icecreams Pvt Ltd are regular users of Paytm Payout.

