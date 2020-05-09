Advertisement

Panasonic resumes sales of its products in India in Orange and Green zones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 09, 2020 4:12 pm

Panasonic has plans to start operations gradually at the manufacturing facility following carefully designed standard operating procedures to ensure safety of their workers at Jhajhar, Haryana.
Panasonic India has today announced that it has resumed sale of its products where allowed as per Govt guidelines.

Starting this week, all Panasonic products are available on online platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores in the Green and Orange zones. The company’s operations were suspended since March 22, 2020, in line with government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
 
Following the guidelines by the government, the company has prepared for staggered operations at the retail and brand stores that have been recalibrated to abide by the social distancing norms. The company has also introduced special offers with 10% cash back and attractive finance schemes to help consumers in current times.

Panasonic has deployed all safety measures such as placement of sanitizers, mandatory usage of masks, and contact-less assistance to consumers. Panasonic has also resumed field service to repair and service appliances, along with a host of new initiatives for the consumers like same day installation depending on the area, AC service using Jet pumps so as to shorten the technician’s stay at customer’s place, Extended Warranty for all products.

The company has plans to start operations gradually at the manufacturing facility following carefully designed standard operating procedures to ensure safety of their workers at Jhajhar, Haryana.

Panasonic says that the company is focused on driving sales through both online and offline platforms. It has also been continuously working towards upgrading its offline channel to provide a better purchase experience to consumers by effective trainings to in-shop promoters, regular upkeep and hygiene standards at stores and efficient inventory planning. The company has laid down a robust plan to meet the pent-up demand with the existing inventory available across categories.

Speaking on the development, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said, “We have defined the SOPs basis our learnings from our operations in other countries and as a first step, our product development and R&D teams will be starting work. We will closely observe the market demand this week and take a call on production. We have divided our manufacturing plant, which currently has assembly lines for Air Conditioners and Washing Machines, into zones with a roster of workers demarcated against each, preventing any engagement between them. Along with social distancing, sanitizing we will ensure all guidelines are followed for health & safety of our workforce. We plan to start with 25% capacity and slowly take it up to 50% in a month’s time. Likewise, we have divided our corporate office into zones with limited number of employees coming in for now.”

