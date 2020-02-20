Panasonic launches range of Connected Air Conditioners starting Rs 35,990

The new range of Panasonic ACs is available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets, online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as small electronic stores across the country.

Panasonic India has today announced the launch of its all-new range of connected air conditioners. The new range of IoT enabled Panasonic inverter split air conditioners are priced starting Rs 35,990.



The new range of ACs is available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets, online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as small electronic stores across the country. They come with 5 years warranty on PCB and 10 years warranty for the compressor.



The outdoor unit of Panasonic ACs is made of special material casing “Eco-Tough” made of Japanese steel that safeguards it from tough weather condition and comes with 5 years warranty. Panasonic claims the new Panasonic’s new connected AC range offers a customized sleep mode feature that allows users to program different temperatures throughout the night for a comfortable sleep. Users can also create different temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends.



Panasonic’s new range of connected ACs provide convenience with the AI-enabled Miraie App; comfort with better cooling via our unique JetStream and aero-wings technology, and health with its Nanoe-G technology that removes bacteria and PM 2.5. Featuring an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, the new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users.



Miraie platform can also provide one-touch service request. The new connected AC also recommends the best mode as per the usage patterns and external weather conditions. Apart from being able to command switch on/off and change in temperature, mode, speed, the Miraie platform allows users to manage e-warranties and receive notifications about service requests and turn on/off based on location. Additionally, Panasonic’s new range of connected ACs can be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.





Talking about the launch of the new connected AC range, Gaurav Sah, Business Head - Air Conditioning Group, Panasonic India, said, “Our exclusive consumer insight study tells us that Indian consumers seek enhanced product experience that can make daily life chores easier and efficient, and 81% are willing to pay a bit extra for connected features. In line with our strategy to democratise technology, we are offering our new connected range at the same price point as the conventional split ACs. The insight study further tells us that 40% are willing to purchase connected ACs for better comfort; which is a huge opportunity. Catering to the growing preference for connected ACs, with this launch, we aim to capture 10% market share and 25%-30% growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2020-21.”