Advertisement

Panasonic launches new range of Duro Digi Storage Water Heaters

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 4:25 pm

Latest News

Panasonic has launched a new range of storage water heaters for the upcoming winter season.
Advertisement

Panasonic is making available its Duro Digi Storage Water Heaters in India starting today, at Rs 11,995 for 10-Litre capacity, Rs 13,495 for 15-Litre capacity and Rs14,795 for 25-Litre capacity. The new range is available with a 5-star energy rating. 

 

Panasonic is offering a 10-year warranty on the inner tank and apart from this, it comes along with a 4 years warranty on heating elements and a 3-year warranty on the product.  

 

These water heaters come with a temperature display allowing the user to pre-set the time and temperature as per the user’s choice. The ECO mode function presets the temperature at 55ºC to ensure speed and optimal use. 

 

Advertisement

Duro Digi Storage Water Heater

 

As per Panasonic, the water heaters have been made with corrosion-resistant materials which increases the longevity of the inner tank. It also offers efficient performance in every type of condition. 

 

Sunil Narula, VP-Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said that, “With the upcoming winter season, our range of water heaters will ensure your safety, optimum energy-efficiency and quality performance at a very reasonable price. We are present through the length and breadth of our country through an extensive network of distributors, dealers and retailers".

 

"This Duro Digi range of Panasonic water heaters will be available at all our network stores and is an addition to our vast product line in the Electrical Construction Material Space”, he added. 

Panasonic India launches 21 new washing machine models

Panasonic launches Smart LED Bulb

Hindware upgrades its Ondeo Evo iPro water heater

Latest News from Panasonic

You might like this

Tags: Panasonic

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Dyson launches Hot+Cold Cryptomic Air Purifier at Rs 61,900

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies