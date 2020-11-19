Panasonic launches new range of Duro Digi Storage Water Heaters

Panasonic has launched a new range of storage water heaters for the upcoming winter season.

Advertisement

Panasonic is making available its Duro Digi Storage Water Heaters in India starting today, at Rs 11,995 for 10-Litre capacity, Rs 13,495 for 15-Litre capacity and Rs14,795 for 25-Litre capacity. The new range is available with a 5-star energy rating.

Panasonic is offering a 10-year warranty on the inner tank and apart from this, it comes along with a 4 years warranty on heating elements and a 3-year warranty on the product.

These water heaters come with a temperature display allowing the user to pre-set the time and temperature as per the user’s choice. The ECO mode function presets the temperature at 55ºC to ensure speed and optimal use.

Advertisement

As per Panasonic, the water heaters have been made with corrosion-resistant materials which increases the longevity of the inner tank. It also offers efficient performance in every type of condition.

Sunil Narula, VP-Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said that, “With the upcoming winter season, our range of water heaters will ensure your safety, optimum energy-efficiency and quality performance at a very reasonable price. We are present through the length and breadth of our country through an extensive network of distributors, dealers and retailers".

"This Duro Digi range of Panasonic water heaters will be available at all our network stores and is an addition to our vast product line in the Electrical Construction Material Space”, he added.