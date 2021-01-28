Panasonic launches new range of Air Conditioners in India with Nanoe X technology

Panasonic has launched a new range of ACs under the HU series that features its own Nanoe X technology.

Panasonic today launched the new range of Air Conditioners (ACS) under the HU series enabled with recently announced nanoe X that releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water.

The (CS/CU-HU18XKYF) will be priced at Rs 66,000. Indian consumers can experience the new range of Panasonic ACS, across major retail outlets, online portals and Panasonic brand stores soon.

Hydroxyl radicals are also known as "nature's detergent" that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses, including 99.99% of the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoe X device as well as nanoe X ACS for the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARSCoV-2) at Texcell Laboratory, France. The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe X ACs will be available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton.

The new range of Panasonic nanoe X ACs i.e., HU series features Miraie - Panasonic's Artificial Intelligence (Al) and 10T platform to ensure connected living. Comfort factor is ensured through superior cooling via Twin Cool INV, ECONAVI and Jetstream.

The promise of durability is assured through ShieldBlu and ecoTOUGH technology. The HU series have been designed aesthetically and will be available in Advance facia.

A safer and healthier indoor air quality is ensured through Panasonic's original nanoe X and nanoe-G technology. NanoeG technology works on the principle of ionizer technology and is already present across its Air Conditioner range.

Speaking at the launch, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said "Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing path breaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the consumers".

"Our new range of Air Conditioners come with the nanoe X technology demonstrating our commitment to making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirements. Panasonic first tested the nanoeTMX device at Texcell Laboratory, France where we did see success in inhibiting novel coronavirus. We challenged Texcell Laboratory further to test the nanoeTMX device with Panasonic AC and this was also successful in inhibiting novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV2)", he added.





