Panasonic launches a new Smart LED Bulb

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 7:19 pm

Panasonic has launched a new smart LED Bulb that can be controlled with Google Assistant or Alexa and has other smart features too.

Panasonic Life Solutions has launched its Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED Bulb which is the latest addition to the product portfolio. The product will be available through online mediums like Amazon and regular retails stores. 

 

The bulb can also be connected and used via voice commands feature from Google Assistant and Alexa, thereby elevating the experience of the product. You can ask Google or Alexa to turn ON or OFF the bulb and you can also change the colours of the bulb just with the help of a voice command. 

 

The core benefit of the Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb includes multi-colour lighting option and automated scheduling functions that enables the user to alter the look, feel and mood of the room.

 

 

The multi-colour options offers nearly 16 million shades giving the user a wide range of options to alter the ambience of the room. The user can also adjust the lighting settings manually which gives it more control over how the lighting should look. 

 

The Bulb also has auto switch ON and OFF feature which the user can set with the help of the app. The new Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi application which is easily available on Google Play Store and App Store. 

 

Panasonic is also focusing on the privacy of the user where it says that the mobile application secures the user data on the cloud thus making it a unique product in the category. 

