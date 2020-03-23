  • 15:06 Mar 23, 2020

Panasonic introduces a new range of Icon air conditioners in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 2:15 pm

The latest range is available for purchase from Flipkart and it comes with a range of fixed speed and inverter 5-star and 3-star split.
Panasonic has today announced the launch of its new range of Icon series of air conditioners in India. The latest range is available for purchase from Flipkart and it comes with a range of fixed speed and inverter 5-star and 3-star split.

 

Customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1500 on Citi Bank Credit Cards during Flipkart Cooling Days from 27-29 March 2020. Panasonic Icon AC range has been designed keeping in mind the extreme climatic conditions in India. 

 

The new series of air conditioners deliver cooling at high temperatures even at 52 degrees with the added advantage of offering cleaner air with PM2.5 filtrations. The range also comes with ‘Shield blu’ coating that prevents leakage and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas. It comes with power efficiency with an ISEER rating of 4.6 for 5-star models. 

 

Speaking about the partnership, Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India, said, “Panasonic’s cutting-edge Japanese technology with Flipkart’s remarkable reach across the country, is a great combination to delight consumers with the best in class ACs. Panasonic is happy to launch its ICON AC range with Flipkart to offer best in class air conditioning experience across all weather conditions in India.”

 

Along with the new ICON AC series, Panasonic also offers its Connected ACs under the Miraie series on Flipkart. The ACs seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone and can be operated from anywhere using the Miraie App, Panasonic’s AI and IoT enabled platform for connected living. Customers will get access to Panasonic’s Connected ACs through Flipkart’s Fulfilment Centre spread across the country.

