OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more

OnePlus is rolling out the second software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01DA to the smartphone.

OnePlus recently rolled out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.1 to the recently launched OnePlus Nord. Now OnePlus Nord has again started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India.



The OnePlus Nord currently is only available for some YouTubers and Influencers. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants of the OnePlus Nord will go on sale starting August 4 in India via Amazon India, OnePlus Store, and offline partner outlets.



As per the changelog, the update brings Android security patches for July 2020 and support for OnePlus Buds with other improvements. The update adds 90Hz support for Dailyhunt app, brings optimizations for accessing camera with gestures.



Further, the update optimises the video calling performance and power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps. Overall, the update improves camera experience and system stability and fixed general issues.





OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.2 Official Changelog



System

1. Newly adapted OnePlus Buds firmware, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

2. Newly adapted Dailyhunt with 90Hz refresh rate (IN only)

3. Optimized the process of starting camera with gestures

4. Optimized video calling performance

5. Improved system stability and fixed general issues

6. Updated Android security patch to 2020.07



Camera

1. Optimized power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps

2. Improved camera experience and system stability





Earlier OxygenOS 10.5.1 update for the OnePlus Nord came with various camera improvements. That update was sized at 103MB. It optimised depth sensor effect in camera, indoor image quality and power efficiency for video shooting at 4K 60fps. It improves the camera experience and system stability. Further, the update also optimised video calling performance.



The OnePlus Nord came Snapdragon 765G chipset. The handset comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture.



