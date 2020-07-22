OnePlus Nord receives first software update with camera improvements

OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus just launched OnePlus Nord lat night in the first online AR launch event. Now the phone has started receiving its first software update with camera optimisations.



OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.1.AC01DA. The update is 103MB in size.



OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus Nord. Currently, the device is only available to media, YouTubers, and influencers. The phone will go on sale starting August 4 in India.



As per the screenshot shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the OnePlus Nord update optimises depth sensor effect in camera. It also optimises indoor image quality and power efficiency for video shooting at 4K 60fps. Overall it improves the camera experience and system stability. Further, the update optimises video calling performance.

OnePlus Nord features





OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.





The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.





On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.