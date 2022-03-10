One plus accepts Oxygen OS 12 was below standard, Oxygen OS 13 teased

OnePlus’ journey has been a rollercoaster ride which mostly went downhill once it announced the Oxygen OS merger with Oppo’s Color OS and also released Oxygen OS 12 with Color OS codebase and a bunch of bugs and performance issues. However, the company walked back from its decision of the merger a while ago and has now teased some of the features of its upcoming Oxygen OS 13 update that is independent from Color OS.

OnePlus held an Open Ear Forum (OEF) session with 16 of its community members and showcased them what the upcoming Oxygen OS 13 will look like. It also discussed how OxygenOS 12 did not launch to a standard that met its own expectations or those of its Community. Further, while many of the Oxygen OS 13 features have been kept under wraps, the company did mention some of the follow-up actions for the next update, which include:

Improve UI personalization and consistency

Improve system consistency and optimize some functions path

Add more features in AOD (like Music Player)

Optimize Zen Mode to provide users with a more immersive and efficient experience

Not only this, but OnePlus also answered some of the frequently asked questions by its community following the news of merger. While explaining the relationship between Color OS and Oxygen OS, OnePlus said, “Under the background of integration OxygenOS and ColorOS are two products with their strengths.

“When facing strong competitors in the global market, combining the strengths of both is the only way to truly leverage the strengths of the OPPO & OnePlus and provide better products to our customers. The OS teams are fully integrated into one and ready to collaborate and learn from each other’s experience, together we will build OS products hand in hand”, it added.