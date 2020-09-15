Over 130,000 units of Poco M2 sold in first sale

Poco M2 first sale was held today via Flipkart.

Earlier in the day, Poco M2 first sale was held today via Flipkart. Now as per the company figures, during the first sale, the company has recorded a sale of more than 130,000 units of the smartphone. The next sale for POCO M2 is expected to be announced soon.

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features a 5,000mAh built-in battery-powered with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger in box).



The smartphone is powered by MediaTek® Helio™ G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front housed in a notch.