Oraimo launches Tempo 1S smartwatch, TWS FreePods 2 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 4:17 pm

oraimo is offering one-year warranty on its smartwatch Tempo 1S and its TWS FreePods 2.
oraimo, the smart accessories brand from TRANSSION India, has launched oraimo Tempo 1S (OSW-11) smartwatch and True Wireless FreePods 2 (OEB E94D) Earpods. The oraimo Tempo 1S is priced at Rs 2,299 while the oraimo FreePods 2 is price at Rs 1799. oraimo is offering one-year warranty on its smartwatch Tempo 1S and its TWS FreePods 2.

oraimo Smartwatch Tempo 1S

The oraimo Tempo 1S boasts 1.3-inch HD clear and bright colour display. In addition to the big HD full touchscreen, Tempo 1S comes equipped with all-rounded fitness tracking features that continuously monitors your heart rate, gives you a count of the steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt in different training modules and tracks sleeping pattern which will let you remain on top of your health goals. It also comes equipped with six different training modes- Running, Jump Rope, Pingpong, Riding, Badminton and Tennis that makes it your perfect partner for sports and health monitoring.

Tempo 1S is splash, water and dust resistant and tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67. It supports advanced power-saving technology which helps the device to stay active up to 20 days. The strap of the Smartwatch comes with an in-built USB port, ensuring ease of plugging and charging.

oraimo TWS FreePods 2

The oraimo FreePods 2 is packed with high dimensional auditory capabilities allowing the listener to enjoy music anywhere and at any time. The FreePods 2 comes with 13mm sound drivers, with deep bass, natural mids and detailed treble. It is coupled with a portable charging case that boasts 500mAh battery that gives up to six full charges to the Wireless FreePods 2. In total these power packed FreePods 2 delivers 24.5 hours of extended playtime, up to 82 hours of standby time and 3 hours of talk time in a go.

 
oraimo FreePods 2 is equipped with the Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices. It also features low audio latency ensuring no risk of signal loss along with convenient and intuitive touch control feature that comes without any physical buttons. It packs advanced concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music. The one-stop pairing function ensures that after the initial set-up, the oraimo FreePods 2 will automatically connect with your device once removed from the charging case.

