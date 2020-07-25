Oppo Watch with Wear OS to launch on July 31

The company will be launching the latest smartwatch on July 31.

Oppo has announced that it will be launching a new smartwatch with WearOS by Google. The company has revealed that it will launch Oppo Watch smartwatch with the latest OS from Google for the global market.

The company has revealed the specs and other details of the upcoming smartwatch, but the teaser hints that it will come with a design language as we have seen with Oppo Watch that was launched in China.

The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm variant in elegant black, rose gold and fog silver colours is priced at 1499 Yuan (Rs 15,930 approx.), 46mm aluminum alloy variant in Black and rose gold is priced at 1999 Yuan (Rs 21,325 approx.) and the 46mm stainless steel version that comes in a sole silver case version with leather band imported from Italy is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs 25,000).

The Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The company says, when it needs to save power, the watch automatically switches from Qualcomm's chipset to Apollo chipset.

The smartwatch is running a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS compatible with Android 6.0 and above. The company says that support for iOS devices is currently under works. It also comes with built-in GPS modules as well as NFC connectivity.