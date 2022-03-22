Oppo Watch Free smartwatch sale date in India announced

Oppo launched Oppo Watch Free smartwatch along with Oppo Reno 7 series in India in February this year. At that time, the company did not announced the sale date of the smartwatch. Now the Oppo Watch Free sale date in India has been announced.

Oppo Watch Free Sale Details

The watch sale has now been confirmed to go in India on March 29 at 12PM. The watch will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

Oppo Watch Free price in India has been set at Rs 5,999. The smartwatch comes in a single Black colour option.

Specifications

The watch features 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut with 326 ppi.

The fitness tracker supports more than 100 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, free training, and more. In addition, it also features a heart rate sensor. The device is water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

It has support for app notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone. Further, there’s also an e-sports which sends all the notifications to the watch instead of the phone.

The watch packs a 230 mAh battery which offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. Besides, with a 5-minute quick charge, the watch will give you a day worth of power. It comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices. Lastly, the wearable is compatible with phones running Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+, and pairs via the Health app.

Meanwhile, Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are launching in India on March 23. The TWS earbuds were launched in China in January as the successor to the Oppo Enco Air. They come in a translucent jelly-like case and are claimed to offer a total of up to 24 hours of playback.