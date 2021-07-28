Oppo Watch 2 launched with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC

Oppo has launched the Oppo Watch 2 in China on 27th of July. The Watch comes as a successor to the original Oppo Watch that came in March of 2020. The Oppo Watch 2 comes with up to 16 days of battery life and the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. Oppo also launched the Enco Air Smart Edition and Enco Play as two of its new TWS earbuds.

The Oppo Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,900) for the 42mm trim that is Wi-Fi only. The 42mm trim with eSim support is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,200). The top model with a 46mm dial size with eSim functionality is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,999). There’s no update regarding when the watch could arrive in regions outside China.

The Enco Air Smart Edition is priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,300) and the Enco Play comes at CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,600).

Oppo Watch 2 Specifications

The Oppo Watch 2 sports 1.91-inch AMOLED and 1.75-inch AMOLED displays on 46mm and 42mm models, respectively. The bigger watch has a resolution of 402 x 476 pixels while the smaller 42mm has a resolution of 372 x 430 pixels. They come with 3D Glass protection along with 326 pixels per inch.

The Oppo Watch 2 has been launched with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. This chipset was unveiled last year and is the successor to Wear 2500 chip which came in first Oppo Watch. It also has a custom Apollo 4s co-processor that has been developed by Ambiq. You get 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

For fitness, the Watch has 100+ sports modes along with SpO2 and 24 hour continuous heart rate monitoring. Features like sleep analysis, snoring risk assessment, and stress monitoring are also present. The 42mm trim packs a 360mAh battery that is claimed to last 10 days on a single charge. The 46mm model gets a bigger 510mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 16 days of use. There’s Watch VOOC charging as well that should give you an hour of use with 10-minute charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The LTE variants get 4G calling support. Further, the Watch is 5ATM rated making it water resistant up to 50 metres.

Oppo Enco Play, Enco Air Smart Edition Specifications

There’s little information known about the Enco Play at the moment. This includes Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds have been claimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) software algorithms for a better listening experience.

The Enco Air Smart Edition on the other hand, has a battery life of up to 25 hours with its charging case. The case has a 400mAh battery. On a single charge, each earbud can provide usage time of up to 2.5 hours, thanks to their built-in 40mAh battery. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.2 and Type-C port for charging. The earbuds are IP54 rated and are claimed to have a low latency of up to 80ms.