Oppo Reno 6Z goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 64MP triple rear cameras

Oppo has launched Reno 6Z smartphone in Thailand. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and a 4310mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo Reno 6Z price

Oppo Reno 6Z is priced at 12,990 Thai Baht which is approx. Rs 29,440) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Stellar Black and Aurora colours.

The phone is on pre-order in Thailand. There is no information on Indian or other markets availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 409ppi pixel density, and 800nits of peak brightness.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC which is paired with the ARM G57 MC3 GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 lens.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 4310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.

Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 160.2×73.38×7.97mm (7.97mm for Aurora, 7.92 for Stellar Black) and weighs 173 grams.