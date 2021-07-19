Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Oppo has launched Oppo A16 as a budget phone in Indonesia. The device runs on MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A16 price

The phone is priced at IDR 1,999,000 which is approx. Rs 10,300) for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage model. It comes in Crystal Black, Pearl Blue, and Space Silver colours.

The phone is on sale in Indonesia through multiple online retailers. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Oppo A16 specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 60Hz touch sampling rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 480 nits peak brightness. Also, it has an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,500:1 contrast ration.

Oppo A16 packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC which is paired with the IMG GE8320 GPU. It has 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.