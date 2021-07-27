Oppo Reno 6 4G announced with Snapdragon 720G SoC, 64MP quad-cameras

After launching Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphones in the Indian market, Oppo has now launched the Oppo Reno 6 4G in the Indonesian market. The new phone comes with a different design and specs from it’s 5G counterpart.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo Reno 6 4G price

The phone is priced at 5,199,000 Indonesian Rupiah which is approx. Rs 26,705 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Stellar Black and Aurora colours.

The phone is on sale in Indonesia via Oppo’s official website and other popular stores like Lazada and Shopee. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Oppo Reno 6 4G Specs

The phone features a 6.43-inch HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 410ppi pixel density, and 430 nits peak brightness. Also, it has a DCI-P3 color gamut and 1000000:1 contrast ration.

Oppo Reno 6 4G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro sensor, and lastly a 2MP mono camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 44-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 4310mAh battery with support for 50W flash charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8mm in dimensions and weighs 173g.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A93s 5G phone in China. is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The device runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery.