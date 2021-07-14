Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Camera review: Does it impress?

Oppo’s latest smartphone to step foot in India is the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and it is mainly focusing on the camera again this time, same as its predecessor. While the Reno 5 Pro did manage to impress us with cameras but had its own flaws, let’s take a look at what Oppo has improved, and what it hasn’t.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup at the rear. These sensors include a 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.