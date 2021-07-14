Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro launched in India

Oppo has today finally announced the launch of the Oppo Reno 6 series of smartphones in India. The series includes devices like Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro.

The 5G enabled phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 65W fast charging and come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Let’s see the pricing, availability and specifications of the Oppo Reno 6 series.

Oppo Reno 6 series Price

Both come in one RAM and storage configuration each. Oppo Reno 6 is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at Rs 39,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Both the phones will be offered in two colours – Aurora and Stellar Black. Oppo Reno 6 series will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers.

Oppo announced the Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G phones in China last month.

Alongside the Oppo Reno 6 series, the company also announced a new blue colour for the Oppo Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Oppo Enco X will be available at Rs 8,990. The Oppo Watch will start at Rs 12,990 as against Rs 14,990.

Reno 6 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 5G has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display also has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 PPI. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moving on, there is a triple camera setup in the phone. It includes a 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP front shooter with an 85-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

Reno 6 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Additionally, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. Finally, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Further, the phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3. In addition, the Reno 6 Pro is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.