Oppo to launch mobile processor in 2024

As per the latest report from the IT Home, Oppo’s IC design subsidiary Shanghai Zheku is developing an application processor (AP). The company is expected to announce this sometime next year in 2023.

For the unaware, the AP will be an integral part of the mobile processor and will be made on the 6nm fabrication process of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). The company is expected to use the 4nm fabrication process of TSMC for its mobile chip. TSMC is the same company that manufactures the mobile chip for Apple. In 2024, a mobile SoC integrating AP and modem (Modem) will be launched.

Oppo Might be Planning the Chip for Low-End Smartphones

Notably, Oppo will be initially using its processor for its low-end mobile phones. The company will then gradually move higher to equip flagship phones with custom chips. Besides, for the flagships smartphones, company currently uses Qualcomm and Mediatek mobile processors.

In addition, Oppo said that the front-end design, back-end design, IP design, memory architecture, ARM-based CPU, design scheme, algorithm, and supply chain tape-out have been created by its own teams in design, digital verification, and back-end integration.

To recall, Apple, Samsung and Google develop its own chipsets for its flagship phones as well. Samsung comes with the Exynos lineup, while Apple and Google come with A-series and Tensor respectively.

