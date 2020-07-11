Oppo announces Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition in India

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes in black colour with a carbon finish.

Oppo has announced the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India. Oppo has said that the Lamborghini Edition is currently not for sale in India.



Oppo launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones in India last month. The new edition features identical specs to the X2 Pro but comes with an exclusive design inspired by the Aventador SVJ Roadster.





The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes in black colour with a carbon finish. It comes imbibed with elements of the Lamborghini DNA in the design. The ColorOS 7.1 running a top Android 10 on the Lamborghini Edition Find X2 Pro comes with custom super sports car themes.



There is a special design box of the phone which opens and closes like super sports car’s scissor-style door. The box also has Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights on it. The box comes filled with a car charger, TWS earbuds, case, a regular charger and USB cable.





Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications



Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display along with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable. The phone is Water and Dust Resistance with IP68 certification.



Oppo Find X2 Pro triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, 48-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor, 13MP perisope telephoto camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it packs a 4,260mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,130mAh capacity) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech.

