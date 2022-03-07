Oppo tipped to launch Enco X2, other TWS earphones and smartwatches in India this year

Oppo will reportedly launch many new products in India this year which will include Oppo Enco X2 and more IoT Products. The company’s roadmap has now been leaked for India.

MySmartPrice quoting tipster Mukul Sharma, has revealed the Oppo’s IoT or smart products lineup for the country for year 2022. As per the leak, Oppo plans to launch at least three new TWS in India by July this year.

Further, the report tells us that the company will launch the successor to the Oppo W31 budget TWS. The recently launched Oppo Enco X2 is said to launch in India in May or June this year. Lastly, the successor to the Oppo Enco W11 will also be launched in July 2022, says the report.

Apart from these, Oppo will also reportedly launch more IoT products such as smartwatches, power banks in the second half of the year. The Oppo Watch 2 was launched in China back in July 2021. The watch is however yet to debut in India.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds

The Oppo Enco X2 has a dual driver setup with an 11mm dynamic driver. The Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 with LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol. This enables the TWS earbuds to support a code rate of up to 900kbps. It also offers support for the usual AAC and SBC audio codec.

You get multiple levels of noise cancellation including Smart Noise Cancellation, Max Noise Cancellation, Moderate Noise Cancellation, Mild Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Vocal Enhancement. There’s a Three microphone setup on the Enco X2 which uses Bone Voiceprint AI to reduce noise during calls.

As for battery life, you get 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation off. You can get 40 hours of playback with the charging case. The Enco X2 can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge with Max Noise Cancellation and 50% volume and 22 hours with the charging case. The case can be charged using a USB-C port and also supports Qi Wireless Charging. These are IP54 water and dust resistant as well.