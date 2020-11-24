Advertisement

Oppo's rollable smartphone will not be available for purchase by the public

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 7:05 pm

Latest News

Oppo has confirmed that it currently has no plans to mass produce the Oppo X 2021 as commercialization requires market research and business justification, which will take some time.
Advertisement

Oppo recently revealed its Oppo X 2021 rollable phone concept at the Oppo INNO Day Annual event. The rollable display phone is definitely a head-turner but Oppo currently has no plans to release the phone for the general public.

 

"Although there is no plan for its commercialization in the short term, it will serve as a guide for the transformation and evolution of future product form factors. Commercialization requires market research and business justification, and may take some time,” wrote Oppo to Android Authority, the US-based publication.

 

Oppo X 2021_1

Advertisement

 

Oppo also revealed another notable thing regarding the rollable phone that the Oppo X 2021 uses a plastic screen that is also used in the current foldable devices from Samsung. Though, the device has a 'hard cover' to improve the durability of the device, making it tougher. 

 

Read More: Oppo introduces 3 new concept products at its OPPO INNO Day event 

 

With Oppo confirming that it has no plans to commercialize its rollable phone, it rules out the possibility of Oppo releasing the first rollable device to the public in the race in which LG and Samsung are the only companies left. 

 

The heads have now turned towards LG as it is expected to release its Project B device in March 2021. 

 

Oppo X 2021_2

 

To recall, the OPPO X 2021 concept phone, adopts dual-motor reel structure, adopts non-polar OLED flexible reel screen, 6.7 inches, 1175×2592, 7.4 inches when unfolded, 1785×2592, 425ppi. The concept handset features OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. 

 

The main differentiating feature appears to be that there is no crease here when the screen is rolled out as in case of Galaxy Fold. It has been made possible using a dual-motor reel structure which increases or decreases the size of the OLED flexible screen.  

LG Rollable Smartphone may launch next year in March

Oppo introduces 3 new concept products at its OPPO INNO Day event

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Oppo A15 receives a price cut

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto E7 announced with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 48MP rear camera

Infinix Zero 8i launching on December 2 in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies