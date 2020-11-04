LG Rollable Smartphone may launch next year in March

A patent has surfaced the internet showcasing how LG is working on a smartphone with a rollable display.

After the launch of the LG rollable OLED TV, the company is now expected to launch the rollable smartphone under its Explorer project. LG has been testing various distinct designs in phones launched under the Explorer tag, such as the LG Wing.

The dubbed name for the smartphone is Project B in LG's language and is rumored to launch in March of 2021. LetsGoDigital has found a patent which was granted to LG for rollable display in a smartphone.

The patent is called “Roll-slide mobile terminal” and was filed by LG in August 2019. It was later published in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database back in September of this year.

The display, as per the patent, can come out from both left and right sides of the phone. The display is said to be an OLED one wrapped in a retractable frame. If you do not want the extra display area, the phone can turn into a normal rectangular form factor by retracting the displays to the inside.

LG is using two frames for the device so that one can pop out with the display when the user gives it the command to roll out. For the materials, the korean company is using elastic materials for the display along with gears for a smooth mechanism.

Furthermore, LG will give the ability to the user to decide if he/she wants the display to roll out from one side or both. There will also be a prevention mechanism to avoid accidental roll out of the frame.

The software tricks will also come with the device as LG has done with its wing such as advanced multitasking capabilities, different UI, etc. There is no official news as to when the device will see the light of the day.

Image Credits: LetsGoDigital