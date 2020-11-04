Advertisement

LG Rollable Smartphone may launch next year in March

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 04, 2020 4:42 pm

Latest News

A patent has surfaced the internet showcasing how LG is working on a smartphone with a rollable display.
Advertisement

After the launch of the LG rollable OLED TV, the company is now expected to launch the rollable smartphone under its Explorer project. LG has been testing various distinct designs in phones launched under the Explorer tag, such as the LG Wing.

 

The dubbed name for the smartphone is Project B in LG's language and is rumored to launch in March of 2021. LetsGoDigital has found a patent which was granted to LG for rollable display in a smartphone.

 

The patent is called “Roll-slide mobile terminal” and was filed by LG  in August 2019. It was later published in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database back in September of this year.

 

Advertisement

LG rollable display patent

 

The display, as per the patent, can come out from both left and right sides of the phone. The display is said to be an OLED one wrapped in a retractable frame. If you do not want the extra display area, the phone can turn into a normal rectangular form factor by retracting the displays to the inside.

 

Read More: LG K92 5G announed with Snapdragon 690 SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras

 

LG is using two frames for the device so that one can pop out with the display when the user gives it the command to roll out. For the materials, the korean company is using elastic materials for the display along with gears for a smooth mechanism.

 

Furthermore, LG will give the ability to the user to decide if he/she wants the display to roll out from one side or both. There will also be a prevention mechanism to avoid accidental roll out of the frame. 

 

The software tricks will also come with the device as LG has done with its wing such as advanced multitasking capabilities, different UI, etc. There is no official news as to when the device will see the light of the day.

 

Image Credits: LetsGoDigital

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds announced with Active Noise Cancellation

LG Wing with a rotating display launched in India

LG Velvet with 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 36,990

LG K92 5G announed with Snapdragon 690 SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo K7x launched with 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor

Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G set to make a comeback

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies