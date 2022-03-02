Oppo Reno7 Z 5G launched with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in Thailand, called the Reno7 Z 5G, as the latest addition to its Reno 7 series smartphones. The device comes with dual orbit lights at the back which are wrapped around the camera rings on the rear of the smartphone. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The pricing and the availability of the smartphone is yet to be disclosed.

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G Specifications

The Reno7 Z 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the Reno7 Z 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The device runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo recently also announced a bunch of other devices including the Find X5 series, Oppo Pad, and the Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The Oppo Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and is a flagship offering. On the other hand, the Enco X2 premium TWS earbuds offer multi level noise cancelling and dual drivers.