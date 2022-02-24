Oppo Find X5 series unveiled with custom MariSilicon X chip, Snapdragon processors

Oppo has finally launched its Find X5 series smartphones in China where the Find X5 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 while the Find X5 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both the phones feature Oppo’s proprietary, and world’s first 6nm NPU chip dedicated to photography.

The Oppo Find X5 series is coming soon. It will be available in one configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage – with a €1,300 (approx Rs 1,09,800) price tag. The Find X5 will arrive in one configuration with 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, costing €1000 (approx Rs 84,500). Both the phones will come in White and Black colourways.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications

The Find X5 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the device features a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 5x hybrid zoom. The 6nm MariSilicon X chip handles the AI noise reduction and other image processing tasks.

The NPU chip enables 4K Ultra Night Video which is available with both the wide and ultra wide cameras. Further, Oppo claims that its custom chip allows the phone to capture HDR video at 20-bits per channel, which translates to 120 dB dynamic range. The cameras also have Hasselblad Natural Color Calibration feature. For selfies, the punch-hole on the front houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera.

Under the hood, the device will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There’s a USB-C port, while wireless connectivity includes a “360° smart antenna” and two always-on power amps. This system has four antennas and the phone automatically switches to one with the strongest signal.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are very similar in terms of specs. The Find X5 gets an identical rear camera setup with both the 6nm NPU chip and the Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration. It gets the same 80W fast wired charging, but with a smaller battery at 4800mAh and slower wireless charging at 30W.

On the front, there’s a 6.55” OLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and while it is not an LTPO panel, it still offers 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 from last year, and gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.