Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ launched

Oppo has unveiled its latest Reno 9 series smartphones in China, consisting of the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+. All three devices have a similar design but differ in terms of specifications. The Reno 9 Pro+ is the top-of-the-line device with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 is available in the following variants in Bright Moon Black, Tomorrow Gold, and Slightly Drunken colour options:

8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,400)

12GB + 256GB – CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,700)

12GB + 512GB – CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,100)

The Reno 9 Pro comes in the following variants and in the same colour options as Reno 9:

16GB + 256GB – CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 39,800)

16GB + 512GB – CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,200)

The phones sport a 6.7-inch punch-hole curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 394 PPI, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit panel which is protected by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and supports up to 950 nits peak brightness.

Oppo Reno 9

The Oppo Reno 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 9 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The Pro model also features MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. Both of them come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. They also run on the same ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro

For selfies, both are equipped with an autofocus-enabled 32MP RGBW selfie camera. At the rear, though, the standard Reno 9 has a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP monochrome snapper. On the other hand, the Reno 9 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide unit.

Next, the Reno 9 Pro and the Reno 9 are backed by a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, graphite cooling system, and an infrared sensor.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Reno 9 Pro+ has arrived in China in two configurations and in three colours gold, green, and black:

16 GB RAM + 256 GB – CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500)

16 GB RAM + 512 GB – CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 50,100)

The OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

The device has a triple rear camera system, including an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX890), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and an LED flash. The Reno 9 Pro+ is also equipped with Oppo’s custom MariSilicon chip. On the front, the Reno 9 Pro+ has an autofocus-enabled 32-megapixel (Sony IMX709) selfie sensor.

The Reno 9 Pro+ draws power from a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, and NFC. Additional features include IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, and a USB-C port.