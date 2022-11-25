Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ launched

Oppo has unveiled its latest Reno 9 series smartphones in China, consisting of the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+. All three devices have a similar design but differ in terms of specifications. The Reno 9 Pro+ is the top-of-the-line device with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Price, Specifications
The Oppo Reno 9 is available in the following variants in Bright Moon Black, Tomorrow Gold, and Slightly Drunken colour options:
- 8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,400)
- 12GB + 256GB – CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,700)
- 12GB + 512GB – CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,100)
The Reno 9 Pro comes in the following variants and in the same colour options as Reno 9:
- 16GB + 256GB – CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 39,800)
- 16GB + 512GB – CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,200)
The phones sport a 6.7-inch punch-hole curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 394 PPI, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit panel which is protected by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and supports up to 950 nits peak brightness.
The Oppo Reno 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 9 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The Pro model also features MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. Both of them come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. They also run on the same ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.
For selfies, both are equipped with an autofocus-enabled 32MP RGBW selfie camera. At the rear, though, the standard Reno 9 has a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP monochrome snapper. On the other hand, the Reno 9 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide unit.
Next, the Reno 9 Pro and the Reno 9 are backed by a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, graphite cooling system, and an infrared sensor.
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Price, Specifications
The Reno 9 Pro+ has arrived in China in two configurations and in three colours gold, green, and black:
- 16 GB RAM + 256 GB – CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500)
- 16 GB RAM + 512 GB – CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 50,100)
The OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160 2160Hz PWM dimming.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.
The device has a triple rear camera system, including an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX890), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and an LED flash. The Reno 9 Pro+ is also equipped with Oppo’s custom MariSilicon chip. On the front, the Reno 9 Pro+ has an autofocus-enabled 32-megapixel (Sony IMX709) selfie sensor.
The Reno 9 Pro+ draws power from a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, and NFC. Additional features include IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, and a USB-C port.