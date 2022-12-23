Oppo Reno 9, 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip India launch leaked

Back in November, Oppo unveiled the Reno 9 series in China and earlier this month, it launched the Find N2 series foldable devices. A new report claims that out of all these devices, the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and the Find N2 Flip are coming to India. However, there’s no information about the Find N2 fold.

The report that comes from PriceBaba, citing Yogesh Brar as source, claims that Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Find N2 Flip will debut in late Q1 2023 in India. It is unclear whether these devices will pack the same specs as their Chinese variants.

Oppo also debuted the successor to its first foldable device, called the Oppo Find N2. However, the report doesn’t say anything about the arrival of that device in India.

Oppo Find N2 Flip (China) Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch foldable OLED panel and a 3.26-inch external display. The former has a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels while the latter has a 720 x 382 pixels resolution. The folding display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and UDG protection. The outer display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ processor. It draws power from a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The device has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens on the back.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.