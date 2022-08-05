Oppo Reno 8Z 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC

Oppo has launched its Reno 8Z 5G smartphone in Thailand with a Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphones comes with a design similar to some of Oppo’s previous smartphones. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has been listed with a price tag of THB 12,990 (approx Rs 28,600) for the lone 8GB RAM +128GB storage trime. It can be pre-ordered in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications

The Reno 8Z 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It carries support for up to 5GB of extended virtual RAM and up to 1TB of storage via a micro-SD card slot.

In addition, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 2-megapixel mono shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the software, the device runs on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.