Oppo Reno 8 series to be announced on May 23

Oppo Reno 8 series will be launching soon in China. The series has now been confirmed to launch on May 23. The series is going to have three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite/SE, and Reno 8 Pro.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma has also spotted the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro on the Oppo’s official Indian website. This hints at an imminent India launch of the series.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Leaked Specs

The Reno 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to be supplied by BOE. The front will also house a 32MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

Next, the phone is expected to equip a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS. Details for the other two other sensors are still under the wraps. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mac SoC paired with Oppo’s own MariSilicon X co-processor.

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W flash charging. It will be 7.34mm thick and weigh in at 180 grams. It is said to arrive in green, grey and black colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Leaked Specs

Oppo Reno 8 phone will sport a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will pack the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is a 4nm chip featuring 4 x Cortex A710 CPU cores clocking at 2.36GHz, 4 x Cortex A510 CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, and an Adreno 662 GPU.

For the camera, the phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. This will comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the phone is said to come with a 32MP front camera sensor.

Besides, the phone will run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, for security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite Leaked Specs

The Reno 8 Lite 5G will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.The phone will feature a Snapdragon 695 chipset. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

For the camera, there will be a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64-megapixel main camera. It is coupled with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone will house a 16-megapixel front-facing camera

As for the software, the device will run on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. Besides, it will pack a 4500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will be available in two colours, such as Black and Rainbow Silver.