Oppo Reno 8 series launched with AMOLED displays; Oppo Pad Air debuts alongside

Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series smartphones in China, consisting of the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro+. All three smartphones feature an AMOLED screen on the front. The Reno 8 Pro has been launched with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and is the first smartphone to come with the new chipset. Further, Oppo also launched the Oppo Pad Air and Enco R TWS earbuds alongside the Reno 8 series.

The pricing for the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Pad Air are as follows:

OPPO Reno 8 8GB + 128GB – CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,000) 8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,400) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,900)



Oppo Reno 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB – CNY 2,999 8GB + 256GB – CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,200) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,700)



Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ 8GB + 256GB – CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,000) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,500)



Oppo Pad Air 4GB + 64GB – CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,100) 4GB + 128GB – CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,400) 6GB + 128GB – CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,700)



Oppo Enco R TWS – CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,500)

The Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro are offered in Clear Sky Blue, Slightly Drunk, and Night Tour Black colour options. On the other hand, the Reno 8 Pro+ will be available in Xiaoyaoqing (mint), Roaming Grey and Undercurrent colourways. The tablet will come in Silver and black colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen that offers a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno 8 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core chipset. It has up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel f/2.4 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Reno 8 Pro sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 397 ppi and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the front, it also houses a 32MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

Next, the phone equips a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS. It also has an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with Oppo’s own MariSilicon X co-processor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W flash charging. There’s up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ sports a a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone features the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The device further has Oppo’s own MariSilicon X chip as well.

Additionally, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the device packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on ColorOS 12.1 based Android 12 OS. There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and NFC. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch LCD panel, with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution, 225 ppi and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device gets up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet runs on Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box and has a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, you get Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker setup along with OPPO stylus support which comes with features like 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and an adjustable tip to make feel more natural while using it.

For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, and a USB Type-C slot. For optics, there’s an 8 megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 80 degrees field of view, and support for Continous Auto Focus. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 77 degrees field of view.

Oppo Enco R TWS Earbuds Specifications

The Oppo Enco R TWS pack 13.4mm drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity. The earbuds have support for touch controls and are IPX4 splash-resistant Further, they have support for an artificial intelligence (AI) backed call noise reduction feature.

Each Enco R earbud are backed by a 27mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to four hours of usage on a single charge. The case on the other hand, has a 300mAh battery which offers a total usage of 20 hours. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port.