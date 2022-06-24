Oppo Reno 8 series India launch tipped

Oppo announced the Reno 8 series in China last month and it consisted of three phones. Now, two of the devices from the series including the Oppo Reno 8 as well as the Reno 8 Pro have now been tipped to launch in India soon. However, these devices might not be the same as their Chinese counterparts.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has twitted, Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with MarisiliconX chip in India and along with the Pro model, the series will also consist of another device in India and it will be the vanilla Reno 8 model. Further, Brar says that the smartphones will launch in the country by mid-July.

However, if recent Geekbench listings are to be believed, it looks like the Reno 8 Pro+ from China will launch as Reno 8 Pro in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ sports a a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Additionally, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone features the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The device further has Oppo’s own MariSilicon X chip as well.

Further, the device packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on ColorOS 12.1-based Android 12 OS. There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and NFC. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.