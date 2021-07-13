Oppo Reno 6Z 5G renders surface online ahead of July 21 launch

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G renders have appeared on Twitter just days ahead of its official launch on July 21. Oppo Reno 6Z will be the fourth device in the Reno 6 series after Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+.

The leaked renders were posted on Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks). They suggest that the phone will come in an Aurora colour. In addition, the phone will have a flat display. There is also a hole in the top left corner for the front-facing camera. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup.

Take a quick look at its tweet:

OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G pic.twitter.com/MAqGKugRR0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 12, 2021

The official Oppo Thailand website has created a micro-site for Reno 6Z. Oppo has already confirmed the support for 30W VOOC charging on the upcoming Reno series device.

The micro-site also hinted that the Reno 6Z will house triple cameras at the back. The phone will feature a 64MP primary sensor, along with an LED flash. It will also offer features like bokeh flare portrait and portrait beautification video.

Just yesterday, the phone appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2237. Oppo Reno 6Z will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.4GHz.

Furthermore, the listing on Geekbench had revealed that the Reno 6Z could come with Android 11 and 8GB of RAM out of the box. It scored 589 points and 1749 in the single-core and multi-core tests.

Oppo Reno 6Z Specs (Rumoured)

Some key details about the Reno 6Z were leaked last month. The phone could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, the screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

The Mediatek Dimensity 800U chip will power the smartphone and be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the smartphone will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. The camera front should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Additionally, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies.