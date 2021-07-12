Oppo Reno 6Z appears on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Oppo Reno 6Z will be announced on July 21st in Thailand. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench website ahead of its official launch.

On the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is listed on Geekbench with the model number CPH2237. Oppo Reno 6Z will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.4GHz. In addition, the CPU section mentions the MT6853V/TNZA chipset in the listing.

Furthermore, the listing on Geekbench has revealed that the Reno 6Z could come with Android 11 and 8GB of RAM out of the box.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 6Z has scored 589 points and 1749 in the single-core and multi-core tests.

The official Oppo Thailand website has created a micro-site for Reno 6Z. Oppo has already confirmed the support for 30W VOOC charging on the upcoming Reno series device.

The micro-site also hinted that the Reno 6Z will house triple cameras at the back. The phone will feature a 64MP primary sensor, along with an LED flash. It will also offer features like bokeh flare portrait and portrait beautification video.

Oppo Reno 6Z Specs (Rumoured)

Some key details about the Reno 6Z were leaked last month. The phone could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, the screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

The Mediatek Dimensity 800U chip will power the smartphone and it will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. The camera front should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, on the front, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies.