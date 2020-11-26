Oppo Reno 5 Series: Things to know

Oppo Reno 5 series is said to launch early next year but we already have a glimpse of what the devices could come with.
Oppo said to be working on its Reno 5 series for quite a while now and a lot of leaks have been popping up. The 3 devices that are expected to arrive under the Reno 5 series include Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro Plus.
Out of these three, two devices have already been spotted on Geekbench revealing the key specifications of the device and of them seems to be the Reno 5 Pro. The Reno 5 series is expected to launch by January or February of next year but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Here's a roundup of what has been spotted till now on various platforms.
Oppo PEGM00
The device with code PEGM00 has been spotted on Geekbench scoring 616 points in the single-core test and 1,817 points in the multi-core test.
This phone is said to be running on Android 11 while getting power from the Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. This variant should feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a single punch-hole for a 32MP front-facing camera.
The camera specifications include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup and a 4,300mAh battery. The device will measure 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm in dimensions and weigh 172g.
Reno 5 Pro
The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above. It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options.
It should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box.
