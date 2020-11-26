Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Series: Things to know

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 12:16 pm

Oppo Reno 5 series is said to launch early next year but we already have a glimpse of what the devices could come with.
Oppo said to be working on its Reno 5 series for quite a while now and a lot of leaks have been popping up. The 3 devices that are expected to arrive under the Reno 5 series include Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro Plus. 

 

Out of these three, two devices have already been spotted on Geekbench revealing the key specifications of the device and of them seems to be the Reno 5 Pro. The Reno 5 series is expected to launch by January or February of next year but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Here's a roundup of what has been spotted till now on various platforms. 

 

Oppo PEGM00

 

The device with code PEGM00 has been spotted on Geekbench scoring 616 points in the single-core test and 1,817 points in the multi-core test. 

 

Read More: Oppo F17, A12, Reno 3 Pro receive permanent price cut in India 

 

This phone is said to be running on Android 11 while getting power from the Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. This variant should feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a single punch-hole for a 32MP front-facing camera.

 

The camera specifications include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup and a 4,300mAh battery. The device will measure 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm in dimensions and weigh 172g.

 

Reno 5 Pro

 

Oppo PDTS00

 

The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above. It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. 

 

Read More: Oppo's rollable smartphone will not be available for purchase by the public 

 

It should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box. 

Tags: Oppo

 

