Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 2:06 pm

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.
 Oppo has announced that it will launch Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G in India on July 31 via an online event that will be streamed.

 

The company has also revealed that Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon and Flipkart along with leading retail stores in the country. With this, Oppo is all set to make its presence felt in the mid-range segment. The upcoming smartphone has been already launched in China along with Oppo Reno 4. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected price

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.). As per the Indian pricing is concerned, one should expect it to be priced around Rs 45,000. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Design

 

Reno 4 Pro

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is probably one of the best-designed smartphones from Oppo. The company has tried to add new elements to the smartphone, which makes it stand out of the crowd. For instance, the panel comes with a three-lens placed on a metallic plate that gives a premium look and feel. The front comes with a punch-hole design and the display is slightly curved for better screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is available in different colour options including Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Display

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also features 90Hz refresh rate, which is a good thing. YOu also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with Oppo Reno 4 Pro. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Hardware and Software

 

Reno 4 Pro

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by the latest 5G chipset from Qualcomm. It is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature. 

 

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with the company's custom ColorOS 7 running on top of it. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. The same fast charging technology is also found in the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro cameras

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

