Reno 4 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it is said to support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm and weighs 172 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97% NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 13MP (Triple camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, an 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens along with laser autofocus sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (65W Super VOOC 4.0 flash charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

