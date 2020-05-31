Description

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it is said to support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm and weighs 172 grams.