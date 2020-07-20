Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 10:37 am

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.
Oppo has today confirmed that Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone will launch in India on July 31. The company has shared an invite for the same. To recall, the phone was launched in China last month.

Oppo Watch will also reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications


Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes with 90Hz display refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sample rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0. The phone measures 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weighs 172 grams. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP triple cameras

Oppo Reno 3A launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut in India

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

