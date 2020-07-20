Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.

Oppo has today confirmed that Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone will launch in India on July 31. The company has shared an invite for the same. To recall, the phone was launched in China last month.





Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores. Oppo Watch will also reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications





Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes with 90Hz display refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sample rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging.

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0. The phone measures 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weighs 172 grams. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac , Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.